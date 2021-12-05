Mumbai: The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will welcome the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi to Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak to Komal Hathi aka Ambika Ranjankar, the entire cast of the popular sitcom will join the show along with their producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Yes, this means that Amitabh’s show will not have one or two or three guests, but a total of 21 guests this Friday.Also Read - ‘Sonu Bangyi Sexy’: TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali Drops Smoking Hot Photo Flaunting Her Beach Bod in Purple Crop Top

The recent promo released by Sony TV shares a glimpse of the episode and it is clear that the audience is going to love it. In the promo, Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) can be seen asking Amitabh Bachchan for a rishta. “Sir aap mere shaadi karva sakte hai. Aata goondhta hu first class aur lockdown mein jhaado-pocha (You can help me in getting married, sir. I prepare the dough and can also do the cleaning during lockdown),” he told Big B who cannot stop laughing. Also Read - ‘Goli Beta Masti Nahi’: Taarak Mehta's Sonu Aka Nidhi Bhanushali Poses With Kush Shah Holding a Broom, Fans React to Funny Photo

The promo also shows how Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal got an entire trolley of snacks after Amitabh Bachchan announces a break. Further, the entire cast of the show – Bhide, Madhava Bhibhi, Mr and Mrs Roshan Sodhi, Tappu Sena and others can also be seen doing garba on the sets of KBC 13. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Begins Shooting for Her Upcoming Movie With Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began on July 28, 2008, and is successfully running for over 13 years now. The show recently completed 3300 episodes. On this special occasion, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi thanked viewers for showering love and being a constant support.

Follow this space for more updates related to KBC 13.