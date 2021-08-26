Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan begins with roll-over contestant Nimisha Ahirwar. She is the first female sub-inspector from her village Jatara, Tikmagarh. She started her career by solving crimes against women such as Domestic violence, murders, thefts, assaults, among others. She is now working with the cybercrime department to curb OTP frauds, fake Id’s and more. With the fondness of wearing the Police uniform and having a father from an army background, Nimisha had the zeal to become a police officer and bring about changes in society. With her ambition, knowledge, and skills, she’s made it on the hot seat by winning the Triple Test. She wants to save the prize money for her child’s future and her retirement home. She plans to buy a house on the farm so that she can live peacefully with her family.Also Read - KBC 12 New Promo: Himani Bundela Wins Rs 1 Crore, Becomes First Contestant To Win Jackpot Prize Money of Rs 7 Crore? | Watch

This year, the show has a live audience in the studio and as a result, one of the most popular lifelines – Audience Poll is back. This time, the fastest finger first contestants have to give answers of three questions back to back and the one contestant who gives all the right answer in the least time, get a chance to take the hot seat opposite Big B.

Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions:

Q. In February 2021, a portion of which glacier in Uttarakhand broke off and caused an avalanche in Chamoli district?

A. Nanda Devi

Q. In which city would you find the Chaturbhuj temple, housing one of the world’s oldest inscriptions of ‘zero’ in numerical form?

A. Gwalior

Nimisha failed to give the answer and takes home Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh Bachchan rolled the fastest finger first question and Ashish Suvarna takes the hot seat. He is an analyst working at an MNC in Mumbai. He pursued B.com and CA simultaneously.

Q. By which Hindi proverb would you relate to a situation of dilemma?

A. Udhedbun mein padna

Q. What do you call an investor who provides capital for a business start-up, usually in exchange for ownership equity?

A. Angel Investor

Q. What is Sun mainly made of?

A. Gases