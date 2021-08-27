Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions:

Q. Which of these statements would be used to make a guest feel comfortable?

A. Apna hi ghar samjho

Q. Suji, or semolina, is usually prepared from which of the following?

A. Wheat

Q. Who is addressed this dialogue from the film, “Om Shanti Om”, “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jano______”?

A. Ramesh Babu

Q. Koneru Humpy and Pravin Thipsay have both achieved which of the following titles in their sport?

A. Grandmaster

Q. Which of the following was not the name of Arjun in Mahabharata?

A. Kank

Q. Sudipa has 15 notes of the denominations of Rs 2, 5, and 10 and the number of notes is equal for each denomination. How much money does she have in total?

A. Rs 85

This year, the show has a live audience in the studio and as a result, one of the most popular lifelines – Audience Poll is back. This time, the fastest finger first contestants have to give answers of three questions back to back and the one contestant who gives all the right answer in the least time, get a chance to take the hot seat opposite Big B.

Q. In which film did the original version of the song ‘Raat Baki Baat Baki’? (audio-visual question)

A. Namak Halaal

Q. What is the name of the longest freight train ever operated by Indian railways in January 2021?

A. Vasuki

Q. Which of these politicians, before joining active politics, did not serve as a pilot?

A. Ajit Singh

Q. This physicist (C V Raman) won the Nobel Prize for which discovery? (visual question)

A. Scattering of light

Desh Bandhu uses to flip the question lifeline.

Q. According to Hindu scriptures, which of these was created from the bones of a sage?

A. Lord Indra’s Vajra

Q. Which of these countries falls entirely in Europe?

A. Ukraine