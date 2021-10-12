KBC 13 Highlight: Tonight’s episode began with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll-over contestant Hussain Vohra, who attempted Rs 1 crore question. Hussain Vohra goes on to attempt the Rs 1 crore question and after a lot of thinking, he decided to quit the show and takes home Rs 50 lakh.Also Read - KBC 13 Gets Sholay Twist, Hema Malini And Ramesh Sippy Join Amitabh Bachchan in Shaandaar Shukravaar Episode

Check Rs 1 Crore Question:

Q. Among the peaks known as the eight-thousanders, which is the shortest in height but was the last peak to be successfully ascended?

A. Nanga Parbat

B. Annapurna

C. Gasherbrum I

D. Shishapanma

Who Is Hussain Vohra?

Hussain is a businessman from Maharashtra. He recently ventured into a wholesale business where he deals with hardware and sanitaryware products like hand tools, bathroom, and kitchen accessories. He is interested in reading about current and world affairs and various other topics. Hence, his family and friends call him ‘Google Boy’. They think he’s the smartest of all in the family. He also finds KBC very insightful due to the kind of knowledge and information the show impacts on people. His motive in life is to build a successful, organised, and systematic business that has a large customer pool. He wants to build in a way that he doesn’t have to worry much about profits and the venture runs independently. Presently, h goes around the city and gets orders from other hardware shops.

What Will He Do With Prize Money?

Before entering the show, he aimed to win prize money of Rs 1 crore. With the money won on the show, he would like to take care of his financial commitments and buy a bigger house for his family.

This year, the show has a live audience in the studio and as a result, one of the most popular lifelines – Audience Poll is back. This time, the fastest finger first contestants have to give answers of three questions back to back (Triple Test) and the one contestant who gives all the right answer in the least time, get a chance to take the hot seat opposite Big B.