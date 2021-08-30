Kota: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Desh Bandhu Panday graced the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan and took home Rs 3,40,000 after he incorrectly answered Rs 6,40,000. Though he fulfilled his dream of meeting Big B, he is now facing the consequences of participating in the show. As per the Times Now report, Panday has landed himself in legal trouble for his participation on the show. He has been slapped with a charge sheet by the Railway Administration for participating in KBC 13.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Personal Bodyguard Gets Transferred to Police Station- Here’s Why

Desh Bandhu, who is a railway official, stayed in Mumbai from August 9- August 13 to be on the show. Before flying down to Mumbai from Kota, he informed his seniors about taking leaves but his application was not taken into consideration. After his appearance on the KBC, the railway administration sent a charge sheet to him but has remained silent on the matter. Following the case, railway employees' organisation has been protesting on the matter.

Khalid, the divisional secretary of West Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, has said that the railway administration did not do good with Panday.

He is born and brought up in Patna and is an Office Superintendent in the Indian Railways. Due to his job, he has been living in Kota, for the last 13 years.

This year, the show has a live audience in the studio and as a result, one of the most popular lifelines – Audience Poll is back. This time, the fastest finger first contestants have to give answers of three questions back to back and the one contestant who gives all the right answer in the least time, get a chance to take the hot seat opposite Big B.