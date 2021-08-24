Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan may soon get its first crorepati in visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela, who hails from Agra. The latest promo has been shared by Sony TV on its official Instagram handle and it shows Amitabh Bachchan asking Himani Bundela the 15th question for Rs 1 crore. Will Himani Bundela be able to give the answer to the 15th question. It all depends on her whether she takes home Rs 1 crore or Rs 7 crore or quits the game show. It will only be known after the grand episode airs on television. In the latest KBC 13 promo, Big B is heard saying that Himani is visually challenged. He said, “Pandrawah prashna, ek crore rupaye, aapke screen ke upar ye raha”.Also Read - KBC 13 August 23, 2021 Highlights: Gyan Raj Takes Home Rs 3,20,000; Dr. Neha Bathla Becomes The Roll-over Contestant - Check All Answers

In the background, Himani recited a poem on the show "Yoon toh zindagi sabhi kaat lete hai yahaan magar zindagi jiyo aise ki misaal ban jaaye (Everyone spends their life here but one should live their life such that they become an example for all)."

The promo also shows Amitabh Bachchan holding Himani’s hand and guiding her to the hot seat. In between the game, the actor also offers her a glass of water. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Know About Fastest Finger First Triple Test, Live Audience; When and Where to Watch

Himani Bundela’s episode will be telecasted on August 30 at 9 pm on Sony TV.