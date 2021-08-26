Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most popular quiz shows on Indian television hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While we all dream to make it to the hot seat opposite Big B, only a few get the chance to get mesmerised by Big B’s charismatic personality. One such contestant is Nimisha Ahirwar, who took home Rs 3,20,000, too was left smitten with the presence of Big B. Speaking exclusively with India.com, she opened up about the warm nature of Amitabh Bachchan, the anxiety she faced during the fastest finger first round, what she is planning to do with the prize money, and much more.Also Read - KBC 13 August 26 Highlight: Ashish Suvarna Wins Rs 6,40,000, Check The Tough Question That Made Him Quit

When we asked her about a moment from her KBC 13 experience that she will cherish forever, she said, “Amitabh Bachchan is the soul of the show. There was a moment when I got very emotional and started crying, he got tissue for me and tried to cheer me up. When I got nervous, he jokingly said, ‘I have to salute you before every question’, so those moments are very precious.” Also Read - KBC 12 New Promo: Himani Bundela Wins Rs 1 Crore, Becomes First Contestant To Win Jackpot Prize Money of Rs 7 Crore? | Watch

When asked why she got emotional on the show, she revealed that being the contestants of the first week, she and other contestants did not know that the pattern of the show has changed. (Referring to the change in fastest finger first round).” She further added that the change of format came as a shock for her. She said that she could not win the first and second rounds but even in the third round, her score was zero. “I went hopeless. I was scared that I will be out of the game. I was in a do-or-die situation and I did not want to come back home without taking the hot seat. Many people had hoped for me and even I had expectations from myself. So I wanted to play the game.” She also said that when Amitabh Bachchan took her name, she got overwhelmed and there was a burst of emotions. I could not believe that Big B took my name.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Personal Bodyguard's Hefty Salary Will Make Your Jaws Drop, Find Out Here

Talking about the prize money, she said that she has not planned anything, as of yet. She further revealed that she does not want to spend this money and rather just keep it with herself as a memory. She further wants to transfer this money to her grandchildren, when the time will come.

When asked about her preparations for KBC, she said, “I applied for the KBC because of my mother. Whenever KBC used to come, I used to solve the questions asked during the show. One day, my mother asked me to apply for it and I told her that you have to be very lucky to get selected for the show. This year when KBC ad came out on screen, my mother again asked me to at least try for the show and I did. With my baby and job, it was difficult to prepare but I have my family’s support.” She further added that the auro of the show is such that you tend to get nervous.

When asked about her work, she revealed that as the trend is increasing, the cases of cybercriminals are also increasingly getting active and hence their pattern keeps on changing. There are Income tax frauds, cryptocurrency frauds, fake Ids, OTP frauds, and so on.