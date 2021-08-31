KBC 13: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 gets its first crorepati in Himani Bundela from Agra who is visually impaired. The show ran for 2 days on August 30 and 31. Himani motivated many handicapped people from KBC 13 as ‘her never give up attitude’ made her win Rs 1 crore. After Amitabh Bachchan announced ‘Ek Crore’, there were party poppers all over the KBC set. Soon after that, Big B announced that Himani will get a car from Hyundai. The chairperson of the company spoke to Himani and announced it is – Hyundai Aura.Also Read - KBC 13 August 31, 2021 Episode: The Rs 7 Crore Question Himani Bundela Couldn't Answer

Himani Bundela was surprised, shocked as the prize of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has seen an upgrade — every crorepati will now also take home a Hyundai car.

Himani Bundela’s family got emotional after she won Rs 1 crore

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Himani revealed the endless attention and fame she is getting after coming to KBC 13. Asking about the fame she is getting, she said, "Sach mein bataun toh aaj bhi mujhe ek sapna lagta hai (It still feels like a dream). I just wanted my parents, who have struggled a lot, to get famous one day, unka ek baar interview ho jaye (they get interviewed) and that also happened recently. I am so lucky that I have made my parents proud. As soon as my friends and relatives saw the first KBC 13 promo of me, they got excited and ghar se bahar nikalna toh mushkil hogaya tha. Sab bolte hain ek photo-ek photo, dekho Himani aa rahi hai (It has become difficult to get out of the house as everyone asks for photos)".

What will Himani Bundela do with Prize Money?

With the prize money won on KBC 13, Himani would like to open a coaching academy to train handicapped children for competitive public service exams. She also wants to become the head of the department (HOD) of the Handicap division.