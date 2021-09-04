Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and director Farah Khan will be gracing the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 during its ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode next week. The makers of the show took to social media dropping a promo and confirming the news.Also Read - KBC 13 - Virat Kohli Can go to Oxford Street Without Shirt, Sourav Ganguly Says Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

While Deepika and Farah will sit on the hot seat to answer tough questions, the amount won by them will be donated for a noble cause. The episode will also have several fun moments. The promo shows how Amitabh Bachchan complained to Farah Khan about never working with him. Following this, Farah decides to audition Big B with the iconic 'ek chutki sindoor'. Surely the episode will be full of fun and entertainment.

Last week, it was reported that Deepika Padukone was spotted shooting with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Mumbai film city. This is not the first time when Deepika will be making an experience on the game show. The actor had previously appeared with Arjun Kapoor on the show to promote her movie, Finding Fanny.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathan, Mahabharata and The Intern. Recently, she also began shooting for Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, The most powerful opening batsmen duo, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag graced the show on September 3. The duo won Rs 25 Lakh which has been donated to the Sourav Ganguly Foundation and the Virender Sehwag Foundation.