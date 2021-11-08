KBC 13: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 gets its third crorepati! Housewife Geeta Singh Gaur successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question and will be shown attempting the jackpot Rs 7 crore question. In today’s episode, Geeta Singh Gaur will take the hot seat and the latest promo gives a glimpse into the winning moment of Geeta Singh Gaur. In the video, Geeta shared that she is a 53-year-old housewife who has spent her life raising her kids. Following this, she said that she is ready to begin the ‘second inning’ of her life and wishes to live it for herself.Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Witty Banter With His Contestant, Says 'Raat bhar aaj sapne me yehi ayega, laal mirchi, hari mirchi’

Geeta is an independent woman who drives a jeep. Watch video:

Geeta Singh Gaur has won Rs 1 crore and now she will be answering Rs 7 crore question. Will she be able to answer the tough question?

