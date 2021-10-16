KBC 13 latest promo: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC 13 has got its second crorepati. The new promo shared by the channel reveals a young man winning the whopping winning amount of Rs 1 crore as Bachchan announces in his trademark style ‘ek crore’. While the name of the contestant isn’t revealed, he is shown answering the 15th question of the game worth Rs 1 crore correctly, thereby reaching the biggest question of Rs 7 crore.Also Read - "Begum Gayiin"! Farrukh Jaffar of Gulabo Sitabo Fame Passes Away at 88

The promo of the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati shows Bachchan interacting with the contestant who juggles his options and then he settles on the option 'D'. The next moment we hear Big B exclaiming 'ek crore' making the big announcement about him winning the winning amount. Watch the promo here:

Earlier, a contestant named Himani Bundela from Agra walked out of the show with Rs 1 crore and became the first crorepati of the season. Himani was a visually challenged contestant who had met with an accident in 2011. She also received a lovely surprise from singer Jubin Nautiyal who visited her home in Agra after learning that she was his fan.

It will now be interesting to see if this new crorepati also goes on to become the season’s first contestant to have correctly answered Rs 7 crore question. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on KBC 13!