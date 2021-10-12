Mumbai: The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will welcome Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actors will mark Sholay special episode. The episode will celebrate 46 years of the iconic film. While Hema Malini essayed the role of Basanti in the movie, Ramesh Sippy directed it.Also Read - ‘It’s a Big Win’: Fans Rejoice After Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As The Face Of Paan Masala Brand

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will also be seen sharing various unknown facts and details about the film Sholay and what actually happened behind the scenes. Not only this, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen recreating a moment from their iconic song 'Dilbar Mere'. The director will also be challenging Amitabh and Hema to enact scenes from the popular film as well.

Hema Malini recreates Dharmendra’s famous dialogue:

Who does not know about the famous "Basanti, inn kutto ke saamne mat nachana (Basanti, do not dance in front of these dogs)" dialogue? While it was originally said by Veeru aka Dharmendra in the movie, Hema Malini will be seen recreating the same on KBC 13.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini turn Gabbar:

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini will also be seen reciting the famous dialogues of Gabbar from the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan turns ‘Angrazo Ke Zamane Ke Jailor’:

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen reciting the famous dialogue of Asrani, who essayed the role of a jailor in the movie.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be donating the winning amount to the ‘Hema Malini Foundation’ which works towards the education and medical treatments of the children in Mathura.