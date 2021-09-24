KBC 13: Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen in the Friday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13). The two actors will play the game for a charity and also reminisce the old times while sharing a few funny and interesting anecdotes from the past. The Shaandar Shukrvaar episode will see Jackie talking about the incident where he was stopped by a young Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as he tried to take Amitabh Bachchan‘s autograph.Also Read - KBC 13: Can You Answer This Rs 1 Crore Question That Pranshu Tripathi Couldn’t Answer?

As shown in the latest promo of the show, Jackie walks down memory lane and talks about the time he was shooting in Chennai with Big B. The actor says that he was pretty new to the industry and was totally mesmerised by the aura of Senior Bachchan and decided to rush to him to take his autograph. Jackie was, however, stopped by the Bachchan kids who were very young at that time. He then felt surprised when a staff member told him that the kids had come to see him and take his autograph. Also Read - KBC 13 to Get Its Second Crorepati? Watch Contestant Pranshu Tripathi Answering Rs 1 Crore Question

“Baby Shweta and chotu Abhishek aapke boy ke saath aaya aur boy bola ke, ‘Ye Bachchan saab ke bachche hai, aapse autograph lena chah rahe hai’ (Your boy approached me with baby Shweta and little Abhishek and said, ‘These are Bachchan saab’s children, they want your autograph’),” he said. Also Read - KBC 13: Pankaj Kumar Singh, Who Suffers Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis, Feels Like He Has Attained Nirvana on Meeting Amitabh Bachchan

The incident left Amitabh Bachchan laughing as Jackie further talked about how the moment meant so much to him. “Maine bola, ‘Sir, mujhe toh Bachchan sir ka autograph chahiye tha, unke bachche mera autograph le rahe hai, wow‘ (I told him, ‘Sir, I want Bachchan sir’s autograph and his kids want my autograph, wow!’),” he said.

Jackie also spoke about the origin of his ‘Bhidu language’ that’s quite popular in the industry. He, in fact, credited Bachchan for the same on the show. Watch out for a fun-filled episode on Friday night!