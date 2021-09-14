Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was embroiled in a controversy on social media after a netizen claimed that one of the questions asked during the show was incorrect. On Monday, the user tweeted about the same. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Deepti Tope on the hot seat, and as she reached the second level of the game, Big B asked her the question, “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?”. With no lifeline left, she decided to quit the show as she was unsure about the answer. She took home Rs 1.6 lakh.Also Read - KBC 13 September 14 Highlights: Akshayjyot Ratnoo Takes Home Rs 6.4 Lakh, Can You Answer The Question He Failed To?

The user stated that the answer to the question was factually incorrect. While the KBC 13 episode showed the corrected answer to be ‘Question Hour’, the user claimed that the correct answer to the question is ‘Zero Hour’. Also Read - KBC 13 September 13 Highlights: Prasad Subhash Menkudale Takes Home Only Rs 10,000, Can You Answer The Question That He Failed To?

A Twitter user named Ashish Chaturvedi wrote, “Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked.”He further tagged host Amitabh Bachchan, Lok Sabha, producer of KBC, Siddhartha Basu. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Battling Depression On KBC 13: 'I Didn't Feel Like Living Anymore, Like I Had No Purpose'

Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu pic.twitter.com/KYu1EJkZid — Ashish Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@ashishbnc) September 13, 2021

Siddhartha Basu then took note of the tweet and clarified how the question aired was correct. He responded by saying, “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.”

No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) September 14, 2021



The Twitter user came back with another post wherein he shared a screenshot of the rulebook and tweeted, “Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross-checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am.”

Mr. Basu, the screenshot I had posted in previous response was from PDF of Rule book of Rajya Sabha available on the website. I hope offices of Chairman- Rajya Sabha Hon. @VPSecretariat and Chairman- Lok Sabha Hon. @ombirlakota take a cognisance and clarify the fact. pic.twitter.com/YekRIdV2ZK — Ashish Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@ashishbnc) September 14, 2021



Basu then retorted and wrote, “These spell out in black & white exactly what the question & answer assert. Please read them or any other authoritative source again. There is no room for misinterpretation. It’s odd that you should persist with seeing an error where there is none.”

These spell out in black & white exactly what the question & answer assert. Pease read them or any other authoritative source again. There is no room for misinterpretation. It’s odd that you should persist with seeing an error where there is none — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) September 14, 2021



This year, the show has a live audience in the studio and as a result, one of the most popular lifelines – Audience Poll is back. This time, the fastest finger first contestants have to give answers of three questions back to back (Triple Test) and the one contestant who gives all the right answer in the least time, get a chance to take the hot seat opposite Big B.