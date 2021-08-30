KBC 13 New Promo: Himani Bundela, a visually impaired contestant from Agra started her KBC journey on the Hot Seat with the proverb ‘Jeetne wala koi alag kaam nahi karta, wo har kaam ko alag tareeke se karta hai’. In the new promo shared by Sony Tv, Himani is seen winning Rs 1 crore and becomes the very first contestant of this season to become a crorepati. She then goes on to answer the Rs 7 crore question but will she take home Rs 7 crore? Well, the answer lies in tonight’s episode.Also Read - KBC 13 Contestant Desh Bandhu Panday Lands Himself Into Legal Trouble For Participating In The Show

Who is Himani Bundela?

Himani Bundela is a teacher who thrives at making math a fun class for primary school students. She also has interesting and simple tricks of maths to solve complicated equations. She makes mental maths a special learning experience for her students and they fondly call it ‘Maths Magic’. During the episode, she also teaches Amitabh Bachchan a few tricks of mental maths. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Personal Bodyguard Gets Transferred to Police Station- Here’s Why

Tragic Accident That Made Her Visually Impaired:

In the year 2011, Himani had an unfortunate accident due to which her vision was blurred. Even after multiple operations, doctors could not save her vision. She did not let her hopes down after the traumatic accident and decided to teach and make kids aware of the situations people face who have special abilities.

Talking about her experience, she told in a statement, “To be on Kaun Banega Crorepati and to meet Mr. Bachchan has always been a dream and I’m glad I could fulfill it. Mr. Bachchan made me feel so comfortable on the sets of the show that I didn’t feel nervous at all. My life after the accident hasn’t been easy. A lot of us had to put in an immense amount of work to get back to our daily livelihood, especially my parents and my brothers and sisters. Being a woman who’s visually impaired, I hope my stint on KBC brings a lot of hope to people who are just like me. A lot of students with special abilities do get admissions in schools & colleges but there are no coaching academies for government competitive exams that admit students with any sort of disabilities. With the money I won, I would want to open a coaching academy that trains the ‘divyang’ kids for government competitive exams.”