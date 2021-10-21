Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: In KBC 13’s Thursday episode, the audience will witness this season’s second crorepati after visually-impaired Himani Bundela won Rs 1 crore with her sheer brilliance. KBC 13 got its second crorepati in Sahil Aditya Ahirwar who hails from Chattarpur, MP. A humble security guard’s sweat and grit paid off today when his son won Rs 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati.Also Read - KBC 13 Gets Its Second Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan Exclaims 'Ek Crore' in His Trademark Style

Meet Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, the second crorepati of KBC 13

19-year-old Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, who aspires to become an IAS officer someday, has proven that hard work and dedication are the most important ingredients of success. Sahil, during his first year of college used to bunk lectures, enjoy with friends, watch films and pass his time away in his college canteen. The next two years, Sahil dedicated his time to studies making him a rank holder. Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Cannot Stop Laughing As He Learns What 'Zeher, Katl Lag Rahe Ho' Means | Watch

Sahil’s biggest inspiration has been his father who works as a Security guard in Noida and has studied until 10th Standard only. With carefully dissected answers, Sahil Aditya Ahirwar achieves the 1 crore mark on the show. He was calm and composed throughout the game and thought about each answer before asking Big B to lock it. Moving forward in the game, he will be seen attempting the jackpot question for 7 crore rupees. Will he be able to take Rs 7 crore home? Also Read - KBC 13: Businessman Hussain Vohra Fails To Answer Rs 1 Crore Question, Can You?

