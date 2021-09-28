Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted show KBC 13 might have another crorepati in contestant Savita Bhati. Contestant Savita Bhati hails from Jodhpur and is a nurse by profession. As Savita takes the hot seat opposite Big B, she goes on to play the game and reaches the Rs 1 crore question.Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan - Pratik Gandhi’s Funny Banter on Shaandaar Shukravaar Episode Will Leave You in Splits

In the latest promo shared by Sony Tv, Amitabh introduced the contestant Savita and a video is played showing her work life as a nurse. Later, her husband shared with Big B that being a nurse herself, she is very scared of injections. And then, Big B rolled out the Rs 1 crore question. However, it has not been revealed if she wins the amount and go on to answer the Rs 7 crore question or she quits the show. Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Cannot Feel His Pulse on Wrist Because of Accident During 'Inquilaab'

The caption reads, “#KBC13 | Tonight, 9 PM. #KBC13 ke manch par aayein ek nurse Savita ji, jo khelengi ₹1 crore ka sawaal. Dekhiye unki journey ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. (sic)” Also Read - KBC 13: When Jackie Shroff Was Stopped by Abhishek And Shweta as he Went to Take Amitabh Bachchan's Autograph

Watch Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



Meanwhile, during the upcoming episode of Shaandaar Shukravaar, KBC will host Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. The promo of the episode shows a fun banter between Pratik and Big B. Pratik, who rose to fame with Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, recited his famous dialogue ‘Risk hai toh ishq hai’ and left Amitabh cheering for him. When Pratik said that no one can have the risk-taking abilities of a Gujarati businessman, Big B told him this is all ‘disloguebaazi’. To this, the actor recited his famous dialogue from Scam 1992.

Pankaj aur Pratik jab hotseat par honge sang, tab #KBC13 ke manch par jamega ek alag hi rang! Dekhiye inn dono umda kalakaron ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati #ShaandaarShukravaar mein, 1st Oct raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan @TripathiiPankaj @pratikg80 pic.twitter.com/hqm2v2dYZY — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 28, 2021



Last week, KBC welcomed Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff as they shared anecdotes from their childhood, friendship, and film career.