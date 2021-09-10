KBC 13 Ganesh Chaturthi Special Episode: Doubling up the fun and entertainment quotient tonight, the viewers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar will not only get to see the supremely gorgeous Deepika Padukone and director-choreographer Farah Khan, but also much-loved Top 6 finalists of Indian Idol Season 12 – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. They set the mood for the evening with their soulful performance full of energy & a lot of divinity towards Lord Ganesha.Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How He Once Misunderstood Ranveer Singh's Gesture For Deepika Padukone and It's Aww-Dorable

Have a look at their performances here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also Read - KBC 13, September 9 2021 Episode: Kalpana Datta From Maharashtra Gives Answers of Tough Questions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Get a Gold Chain, Goddess Laxmi Coins From Hrithik Roshan's Parents

Indian Idol 12 etched a mark in the hearts of the viewers. The contestants were beyond excellence and the Top 6 finalists created a special place in everyone’s hearts. On this Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, the Top 6 contestants of the show – Pawandeep Rajan (winner), Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish will be seen taking the center stage as they perform with a lot of devotion to the songs of Lord Ganesh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

Deepika Padukone gifts Amitabh Bachchan and Farah Khan Ganpati idols

Before commencing the prestigious episode of Shaandaar Shukravaar, the very talented and versatile actress Deepika Padukone will be seen gifting the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan and her friend/mentor Farah Khan Ganpati idols.

Watch this space for more updates.