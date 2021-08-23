Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Play Along: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to premiere in a few minutes and fans can’t keep calm to see Big B on the hot seat once again. While many contestants dream of sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 13 gives the opportunity to all the viewers to win one lakh each every day and a plethora of other prizes with KBC Play Along on Sony LIV app. This year will also have the chance to sit on the hotseat and become Har Din 10 Lakhpati i.e. you can win millions of rupees by playing KBC Play Along on your mobile. So all the candidates who want to get 10th lakh every day can able to download the SonyLIV app.Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Know About Fastest Finger First Triple Test, Live Audience; When and Where to Watch

Here’s how you can participate and win Rs 1 lakh in KBC 13 Play Along:

-Download the SonyLIV app from Google Play or App Store

-Subscribe to SonyLIV app to participate in Play Along, subscribers get extra benefits in terms of prizes.

-On the Home page, click on Play Along with option. Register yourself and update your profile on the app. You can also select your language preference – English or Hindi.

-The basic rule for participating in KBC Play Along that you must be above 18 years of age and an Indian citizen. Do read rules and regulations before participating.

-As and when questions are asked on the television, the same will be displayed on your mobile screen. All you have to do is to select the right question in the stipulated time. However, if you run out of time or click on the incorrect question, you will not be out of KBC Play Along. You can continue to play with the next question.

-One has to submit the answer or else, the system will not accept your answer. Each answer will win you points. Win 200 points for every correct answer in this.