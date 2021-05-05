KBC 13 Registration: The makers of KBC 13 – Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 have announced the registration of the new season. Much like how it happened last year, the entire process has been kept virtual right from registration to selection and shortlisting of the potential candidates. On Wednesday, Sony TV shared a new promo on its official Instagram handle asking the viewers to hurry in registering for the new season of KBC that is being hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The registration begins on May 10 at 9 pm. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada Reveals How Amitabh Bachchan Used His Burnt Hand As A Style For De De Pyar De

Bachchan, who recovered from COVID last year, has returned for the 12th time to host the popular game show that’s based on knowledge and general aptitude. In the promo, Bachchan can be seen asking the viewers to bridge the gap between their dreams and realities by registering online and getting an opportunity to play the quiz sitting right opposite to him on a hot-seat. Also Read - Dharmendra Recalls Calling Hrishikesh Mukherjee After 'Downing a Few Pegs' Over Losing Anand

The promo shows the megastar as saying: ‘Kabhi socha hai ki aapke aur aapke sapno ke beech ka faasla kitna hai? Teen aksharon ka. Koshis (effort). Toh apne sapne sakaar karne ke liye uthaiye phone aur ho jaiye tayaar kyunki 10 May se shuru ho rahe hai KBC registrations. Hot seat aur main intezaar kar rahe hain aapka. Aap bhi bas tayaar hoiye. (Have you ever thought about how near you could be to your lifetime dream? Well, all you need to know is to make that effort and your dream will turn into reality. Pick up that phone and get ready because the registrations for KBC 13 are beginning from May 10. I am waiting for you to grab that hot-seat. Gear up!).” Also Read - Chehre Producer Says 'Can't Take Benefit of Rhea Chakraborty's Situation' After She Goes Missing From Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Last year, the season witnessed as many as four crorepatis and all of them turned out to be women. Nazia Nasim from Delhi, Mohita Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, Anupa Das from Bastar, and Neha Shah from Mumbai became the millionaires on the show and made the country proud.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on KBC 13!