Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Second crorepati Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, who just gave the answer of Rs 1 crore question in October 21’s episode, attempted the most difficult question of this episode of Rs 7 crore. He played brilliantly and had saved one lifeline until the big Rs 1 crore question. He used the ’50-50’ lifeline and answered the tough question about Upanishads. However, Sahil couldn’t answer the Rs 7 crore question.Also Read - KBC 13: The Rs 1 Crore Question That Made Sahil Aditya Ahirwar Second Crorepati

Sahil, who played a very impressive game, quit on the biggest question of the season. Going by the show’s standards this year, the question seemed difficult. Host Amitabh Bachchan, who witnessed the Rs 7 crore question for the second time in the ongoing season, asked Sahil a question a bird with a digestive system. Also Read - KBC 13: Meet Second Crorepati, Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, a Security Guard’s Son Who Aspires to be IAS Officer

Here’s the question of Rs 7crore game:

Which is the only bird with a digestive system that ferments vegetation as a bovine does, which enables it to eat leaves and buds exclusively? Also Read - KBC 13 Gets Its Second Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan Exclaims 'Ek Crore' in His Trademark Style

A. Shoebill Stork

B. Hoatzin

C. Shoveler

D. Galapagos cormorant

The right answer to the Rs 7 crore question was the option B. Hoatzin. Do you agree that the difficulty level of the questions asked to Sahil?

In the show, Sahil Ahirwar quits the game and takes home 1 crore rupees and a car. On becoming a Crorepati, Sahil Ahirwar who couldn’t contain his happiness shared, “Winning the title of a Crorepati is a big achievement for me. I couldn’t fathom this fact when Mr. Bachchan announced that I have one crore rupees. It was surreal. With this amount, I will gift my mother a new house, get my younger brother a new cricket set and pump in the amount to achieve my larger dream of becoming an IAS officer. I would like to take this moment and thank my family, friends and my teachers who have constantly supported me. My journey hasn’t been the easiest because I’ve seen my father struggle on an everyday basis. Even though he works as a Security guard, he does it to the fullest. My parents have supported me to pursue whatever I want but, they have always said to give in your best I whatever you do. This is a policy that I follow and suggest others to do, as well.”