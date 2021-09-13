KBC 13 September 13 Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with host Amitabh Bachchan and roll-over contestant Sanchali Chakraborty. She has so far won Rs She is a pediatrician at a government hospital in Kolkata.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Battling Depression On KBC 13: 'I Didn't Feel Like Living Anymore, Like I Had No Purpose'

Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions:

Q. Which world leader was posthumously awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020?

A. Sheikh Mujibar Rehman

Q. According to Hindu mythology, what is the name of the brother of Aruna, Suryadeva’s charioteer?

A. Garuda

Q. Who was the producer, director, and story writer of the 1969 film ‘Saath Hindustani’?

A. Khwaja Ahmed Abbas

Q. In which year was a Nobel Prize first awarded to a woman?

A. 1901