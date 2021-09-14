KBC 14 September 13 Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience to tonight’s episode. Big B rolled out at the Triple Test and Akshayjyot Ratnoo takes up the hot seat. Akshayjyot Ratnoo is a student from Rajasthan. He has been a UPSC aspirant previously but is now pursuing BA LLB. Currently, he is in his final year. during his college days, he got a tattoo made on his right hand with the name ‘ Bhavnita’, which is a combination of his parents’ names. He wanted to appear on KBC to gain his confidence back because after failing many UPSC attempts, he had to face criticism from his relatives. with the money won on the show, he would like to fund his education and buy a ukulele.Also Read - KBC 13 September 13 Highlights: Prasad Subhash Menkudale Takes Home Only Rs 10,000, Can You Answer The Question That He Failed To?

Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions:

Q. Which of these is equal to 'pachchees bataa do'?

A. Saadhe Baarah

Q. Milk is the main ingredient of which of these desserts?

A. Rabdi

Q. What does the word ‘ Chaturthi’ in the name of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival mean?

A. Fourth Day

Q. Which of these gases makes a beverage fizzy?

A. Carbon Dioxide

Q. The main characters of the TVF web series ‘ Aspirants’ – Abhilash, Shwetket (SK), and Guri – are aspirants preparing for the exams?

A. UPSC CSE

Q. Which of these new ministries, headed by Amit Shah, was introduced in July 2021, by the Government of India?

A. Ministry of Co-operation

Q. What are the next words of this song? (song Tujhe Mirchi Lagi Toh Mein Kya Karu plays in the background)?

A. Tukjhko mirchi lagi to mein kya karun

Q. Complete the name of this bilateral Test cricket series played between India and South Africa: ___Mandela Series

A. Gandhi

The hotseat contestant Akshayjyot uses ‘ Flip The Question’ lifeline.

Q. Which of these actresses won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress three times for her roles in ‘ Tamas’, ‘ Mammi’, and ‘ Badhaai Ho’?

A. Surekha Sikri

Q. The chief minister of Gujarat suggested changing the name of this fruit to what? (Visual shown of dragon fruit)

A. Kamalam

Q. According to Hindu scriptures, who was the grandfather of the asura king Mahabali?

A. Prahlad

Q. Which of these princely states initially acceded to Pakistan but eventually came back to India after referendum?

A. Junagadh

Q. Which of these places is held to have lent his name to the medical dressing ‘ gauze’?

A. Gaza

He uses his 50:50 lifeline. Unsure of the answer, he quits the show and takes home Rs 6,40,000.