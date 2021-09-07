KBC 13 September 7 Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with roll-over contestant Tushar Bharadwaj, who hails from Kalimpong, West Bengal. He currently lives in Tezpur, Assam. He is a dean of activities in a boarding school and has been in the teaching profession for more than 20 years. Tushar has won Rs 40,000 so far without using any lifeline. He met his wife Jannet during a football match in Kalimpong. While playing the match, Tushar’s friend got injured and had to be taken to the hospital, where Tushar came to know about Janet was a nurse trainee in the same hospital and fell in love with her at first sight. His wife was unsure of him at first but he did not give up. He kept expressing his love with gifts, writing love letters to her, and also recorded a cassette in which he sang many of Late Kishore Kumar’s songs. One day, he proposed to her with roses and she finally accepted.Also Read - KBC 13 September 9 Episode: Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show

This year, the show has a live audience in the studio and as a result, one of the most popular lifelines – Audience Poll is back. This time, the fastest finger first contestants have to give answers of three questions back to back and the one contestant who gives all the right answer in the least time, get a chance to take the hot seat opposite Big B.

Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions:

Q. Which former prime minister of a foreign nation was awarded the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India in January 2021?

A. Shinzo Abe

Tushar chooses the audience poll and later uses the lifeline ‘Flip The Question’.

Q. Which of the following sportsmen is also known as CR7?

A. Christiano Ronaldo

Q. Who is the music director of the song ‘Tu Mile Dil Khile’?

A. M M Kreem

Q. In 2022, which city is slated to be the only one in the world to have hosted both in the Summer and Winter Olympics?

A. Beijing

Tushar is strict with his students but also gives them advice like a friend. His students call him ‘Google Teacher’ because, at every annual function of the school, he wins the title award of ‘Google Teacher’ and has the right answer to every question.

Tushar uses the lifeline ’50-50′.

Q. The length of the international border of which state is 856 km, which is about 84% of the total length of its border?

A. Tripura

Q. The poet Vishakadatta’s historical drama ‘Mudrarakshasa’, deals with which dynasty?

A. Maurya

At the age of 21, he used to teach computer science to students as a trainee in a school in Kalimpong. Later, he was appointed as the Administrative officer in Delhi by his company. He quit that job as he didn’t like it and secured a job in the previous school.

Q. The eruption of which volcano caused what is thought to be the loudest sound ever heard in the recorded history?

A. Krakatoa