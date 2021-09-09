KBC 13, September 9 2021 LIVE Episode: Tonight’s episode begins with roll-over contestant Kalpana Datta from Thane, Maharashtra. She is a housewife who used to work as Head of sales in a company previously. Kalpana is a fitness enthusiast and also loves to travel. She met her husband at the University of Mumbai, where she was a junior researcher and her husband was pursuing a PhD. Their love for each other grew steadily and soon they got married.Also Read - KBC 13 September 8 Highlights: Kalpana Datta Becomes Roll-Over Contestant For Next Episode, Can You Answer Tonight's Tough Questions?

Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions And Answers:

Q. With reference to real estate terminology, what does BHK stand for?

A. Bedroom Hall Kitchen

Q.