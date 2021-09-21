Mumbai: It seems Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 will get its second crorepati. The promo shared by the channel shows Pranshu Tripathi will be seen attempting the Rs 1 crore question this Thursday. A 28-year-old is a visiting faculty in a local government school where he teaches Maths to the students of class 9th and 10th. As shown in the clip, the contestant will be seen reaching the 15th question for 1 crore rupees.Also Read - KBC 13: Pankaj Kumar Singh, Who Suffers Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis, Feels Like He Has Attained Nirvana on Meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Not only this, Pranshu Tripathi points out at Amitabh Bachchan’s pocket square and says ‘bada bekaar’, leaving Big B in splits. Pranshu said, “Sir I had to tell you something. I have a suit just like this. But I don’t have this,” he said, pointing to Amitabh’s satin pocket square. “Ye bada bekar lagta hai. Bilkul accha nahi lagta”. Also Read - KBC 13 September 16, 2021: The Rs 12,50,000 Question That Dr. Monika Failed to Answer

Will he be able to answer Rs 1crore question? Stay tuned to KBC 13 on Thursday to know!

The first crorepati of KBC 13 was Himani Bundela from Agra. She is visually impaired. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Himani revealed the endless attention and fame she is getting after coming to KBC 13. She told, “Sach mein bataun toh aaj bhi mujhe ek sapna lagta hai (It still feels like a dream). I just wanted my parents, who have struggled a lot, to get famous one day, unka ek baar interview ho jaye (they get interviewed) and that also happened recently. I am so lucky that I have made my parents proud. As soon as my friends and relatives saw the first KBC 13 promo of me, they got excited and ghar se bahar nikalna toh mushkil hogaya tha. Sab bolte hain ek photo-ek photo, dekho Himani aa rahi hai (It has become difficult to get out of the house as everyone asks for photos)”

The prize of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has seen an upgrade — every crorepati will now also take home a Hyundai car.