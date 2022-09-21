Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Kavita Chawla has been making a buzz all over the internet ever since the promo of KBC 14 was released where she will be seen answering Rs 1 crore question. Kavita became the first crorepati of KBC 14. The contestant made it to the Rs 7.5 crore question with all lifelines used but decided to quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show as she wasn’t able to answer the toughest question. The question that made Kavita Chawla quit reads belowAlso Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant's Tricky Question About Aishwarya Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Puzzled - Watch Video

The Rs 7.5 Crore Question That Made Kavita Chawla Quit KBC 14 Game

Question For Rs 7.5 Crore: Gundappa Vishwanath, the first Indian to score a double century on first-class debut, achieved that feat against which team?' The options were – A. Services, B. Andhra, C. Maharashtra, D. Saurashtra. The answer is Andhra. After quitting, Kavita guessed Services, which was the wrong answer.

However, Kavita Chawla becomes the first crorepati of this season and is elated to win a car alongside too. She tells Big B, "I wanted to buy a car with the winning amount but now I am getting it as a prize." When Big B is about to digitally transfer the amount, she tells her to add one extra zero after 1 crore. Big B says, "Ab aap lalchi ban rahe ho."

Talking about the experience of winning 1 crore and being declared the first crorepati of the season Kavita Chawla said, “First of all when I was sitting in front of Mr Amitabh Bachchan and playing the game and when I successfully attempted the 1 Crore and then Amitabh Ji got up from his chair and declared I had won 1 crore, my first thought was that the moment I was waiting for, the moment that had kept me up for nights preparing for the show, the moment that had me wishing I was at the hotseat in place of other contestants had finally come to be. I was literally screaming with happiness and crying. It was a glorious moment. My son told me that “Mummy Amitabh ji himself cheered for you when he declared you to be Crorepati.” My dream came true! I thank Kaun Banega Crorepati- Season 14 for introducing the ‘Dhan Amrit’ padaav in the game because of which I had the security to play ahead in the game. I would also like to thank Sony Entertainment Television for bringing to the viewers Kaun Banega Crorepati and giving me the opportunity to come on a platform such as this. I would like to thank the show from the bottom of my heart, although I feel just this gratitude feels really small in front of all that they did for me, made me a celebrity overnight!”