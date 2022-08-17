KBC 14 Rs 1 crore question: In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14, Delhi’s Ayush Garg failed to answer the Rs 1 crore question. Host Amitabh Bachchan began the episode with Ayush as he smartly played the game and reached the question of Rs 75 lakh. He used all his lifelines as he reached Rs 1 crore question. Ayush became the first contestant in the history of KBC to have answered the Dhan Amrit Padaav question correctly which gave him an amount of Rs 75 lakh.Also Read - KBC 14, Episode 6, August 12 Highlights: Big B Begins Game Show as Satyanarayana Subbaraya From 'Play Along' Contest Joins Him

Ayush impressed everyone with his game. He used his first lifeline to answer the 10th question which won him Rs 3.2 lakh. The question was:

In Keshava Guha’s book Accidental Magic, the four main characters are all fans of which book series?

Twilight The Hunger Games Harry Potter Percy Jackson

Answer: Harry Potter

After answering the 11th question correctly, Ayush had to use his second lifeline for the 12th question. Unfortunately, he couldn't get his friend to help him on a video call, and therefore, he resorted to using his third lifeline, 50:50. He picked the right answer and won Rs 12.5 lakh. Here's what the question was:

PC Mody, the returning officer for the 2022 presidential elections, is the secretary general of which of these bodies?

Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha PMO Presidential Secretariat

Answer: Rajya Sabha

He then reached the ‘Dhan Amrit’ question of Rs 75 lakh. Ayush took his good time answering it since he didn’t have any lifeline for help. The question was:

In 1974, which nation won the Davis Cup final through a default, after India refused to play with this country on principle?

China Afghanistan Israel South Africa

Answer: South Africa

By answering it correctly, Ayush became the first contestant of the season to reach the Rs 1 crore question. The ‘ek crore ka sawaal‘ that he could not answer in the latest episode of KBC 14 was:

Which was the first mountain peak above 8000 metres in height to be summited by humans?

Annapurna Lhotse Kangchenjunga Makalu

Answer: Annapurna

Ayush quit the show after winning Rs 75 lakh. He was praised by all on the show, including Bachchan who also congratulated him for being the first contestant to have answered the Dhan Amrit question on the season. Ayush was a strategy and operations manager for an e-commerce startup. He got replaced on the hotseat by Vimal Naranbhai Kambad, a 29-year-old contestant from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Watch this space for all the latest updates on KBC 14!