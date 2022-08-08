KBC 14 toughest question episode 1: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 began with all pomp and show when host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Aamir Khan as the first guest of the season. The actor, who is currently gearing up for his next movie Laal Singh Chaddha, accompanied Major DP Singh, a Kargil War veteran, and Colonel Mitali Madhumita. As the game progressed, the trio ended up using the 50-50 lifeline (in which two options are removed from the available four to help the contestant pick the correct answer) to answer their last question.Also Read - KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan's Game Show to Have Major Changes in New Season - Find it Out Here

It was an interesting question challenging a person's knowledge about India's history and how much have they read about prominent people's lives and achievements in the past. Aamir, Major DP Singh and Col. Mitali Madhumita reached the Rs 50 lakh question and used the lifeline. The final and probably the toughest question of part one of the first episode of KBC 14 was:

Q. Which of these pairs of Indian presidents have presented the Bharat Ratna to each other?

S Radhakrishnan-VV Giri VV Giri-Zakir Hussain Zakir Hussain-Pratibha Patil Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan

A. Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan

The trio won the amount of Rs 50 lakh which will now be donated to the Army Central Welfare.

The second part of the show featured Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom and celebrated Indian footballer Sunil Chetri. The makers of KBC 14 are celebrating the 75th year of Indian Independence which means that the show will see many prominent guests who have contributed to the growth, and development of the nation and put the country on a world map with their fabulous achievements in various fields.

KBC 14 will air from Monday to Thursday on Sony LIVE from 9 pm. Watch this space for all the latest and Live updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 with Amitabh Bachchan!