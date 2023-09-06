Home

KBC 15’s First Crorepati Jaskaran Singh is Also a Camera Lover, Check His Instagram Photos

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 found its first crorepati in Jaskaran Singh on September 5. Born and brought up in Punjab’s Khalra village, Jaskaran Singh’s story is an epitome of inspiration. The 21-year-old revealed while sitting on a hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan that he is from a village, which is 3.4 kilometer from the India-Pakistan border.

All You Need to Know About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’s First Winner Jaskaran Singh

Jaskaran Singh is pursuing his bachelors from DAV College, Amritsar and trying his luck to enter into civil services.

Jaskaran Singh daily up-downs from Khalra to Amritsar, two hours each side to go to his college because he knew that knowledge is a leveller.

Jaskaran Singh has always balanced his college with UPSC and KBC preparations

Jaskaran Singh revealed how his family rallied around him to give him the gift of education

Jaskaran Singh, after becoming crorepati at KBC 15, is aspiring to become an IAS officer.

One more thing, that no one knows about Jaskaran is that he loves getting clicked. His Instagram is full of his photoshoots.

A Look at Instagram Photos of Jaskaran Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaskaran singh (@jaskarannn._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaskaran singh (@jaskarannn._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaskaran singh (@jaskarannn._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaskaran singh (@jaskarannn._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaskaran singh (@jaskarannn._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaskaran singh (@jaskarannn._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaskaran singh (@jaskarannn._)

The Rs 7 Crore Question That Jaskaran Singh Couldn’t Answer

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked Jaskaran Singh the Rs 7 crore question that he quit

Question: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer’s curse? The options were: A) Kshemadhurti B) Dharmadatta C) Mitadhvaja D) Prabhanjana.

The correct answer is D) Prabhanjana.

