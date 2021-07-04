Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, completed 21 years on Saturday. The show first premiered on July 3, 2020, marking Big B’s small-screen debut. Now, the makers are all set for the thirteenth season. The show continues to have immense popularity even now. KBC is a quiz show in which contestants answer a series of difficult questions to win the prize money of Rs 7 crore. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Lavish Mumbai Home Prateeksha To Be Partly Demolished By BMC, Here's Why

In an interview with Indian Express, producer Siddharth Basu addressed the criticism over 'selling sob stories' on the show. He also spoke about what did not work with Shah Rukh Khan as the host of the show.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, he said, "What didn't work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let's face it, AB will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill."

Talking about KBC facing criticism for selling sob stories, he said, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host. There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind.”

KBC 13’s audition process is taking place online, owing to the pandemic. The makers also introduced a series of changes in the format of the show, keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols. Some of the changes include the Audience Poll lifeline being scrapped, as the show was shot without a live audience, and fewer contestants in the Fastest Finger First round.