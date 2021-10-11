Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will celebrate host Amitabh Bachchan‘s birthday in a unique way. The special episode will have the audience seated in iconic looks of the legendary actor. Not just this, but fans will also recite poems featuring Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Aaradhya. This will leave Amitabh Bachchan emotional.Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan in Shock After Contestant Chirag Mandot Talks About Brother's Murder

One of the fans recited a poem and talked about how Amitabh Bachchan has created a special place in everyone's heart with his work. Another fan turned Big B's life journey into a poem and mentioned his family members too. The poem had mentioned Amitabh's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, mother Teji Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, the 13th season of the show returned in August this year.

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, the 13th season of the show returned in August this year.

So far, only one contestant, Himani Bundela, has become a ‘crorepati’. The show also welcomes celebrity guests every Friday. Last week, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza sat on the hot seat to play for a noble cause.

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday on Monday. Several celebrities including Abhishek Suneil Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh and Emraan Hashmi among others sent birthday wishes to Big B.

Happy birthday to a very dear friend, national icon, one & the only one @SrBachchan a great, prosperous, healthy & joyous birthday.Long Live the favorite of the nation.💐🎶 pic.twitter.com/RtGjqtaWf4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 11, 2021

Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful 🤗you are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you 😁 have the most amazing year ❤️ @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/vba28mQBXO — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 11, 2021

HAPPY 79 ⁦@SrBachchan⁩ !! And still blazing ahead with passion and ferocity 🔥🔥.. Thank you sir for always inspiring me. Best wishes and have a good one !!! pic.twitter.com/lx2LzwxyuZ — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) October 11, 2021

We wish Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday!