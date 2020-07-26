Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner Announced: Actor Karishma Tanna won the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The grand finale task happened between Karishma and Karan Patel and the former beat the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor by completing the task in less time. Host Rohit Shetty handed over the trophy to Karishma along with a cheque of Rs 30 lakh, and a shining red coloured car. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was finally won by a woman as Shetty has been wishing for so long in this season. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Grand Finale: Karishma Tanna in The Finals With Dharmesh Yelande as Rumours go Strong About Her Win

As the grand finale episode began on Sunday, Karan and Balraj Syal came face-to-face to make their space in the top three where Karishma and Dharmesh Yelande had already taken the top spots. Karan won the task and later, Dharmesh went out of the competition. The final task was completed by Karishma in one minute three seconds which was way less than what Karan took to complete the task.

The pictures and videos of the actor are now going viral on social media. Wearing a sparkly suit and a statement half-moon pendant, Karishma looked stunning. She was accompanied by the rest of the contestants including Rani Chatterjee, Tejjaswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, and Amruta Khanvulkar among others. The other celebrities like Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, and Jay Bhanushali also joined the contestants to entertain more on the show.

Rumours were already rife about Karishma winning the trophy this season after Ekta Kapoor posted a video congratulating her on Instagram. However, she didn’t mention what she was congratulating her on. Karishma is a popular name on the Hindi television industry and KKK 10 trophy has justed more to her stardom. Who was your favourite contestant on the show?