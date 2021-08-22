Mumbai: The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has left Abhinav Shukla fans disappointed. In the episode, the host, Rohit Shetty had announced that day’s stunts would be performed in pairs. Following this, Abhinav was paired with Anushka Sen. Other pairs were Vishal Aditya Singh-Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood-Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul-Nikki Tamboli and Arjun Bijlani-Rahul Vaidya. While Abhinav performed his task in the best way possible, Anushka disappointed him and the audience.Also Read - Vishal Aditya Singh's FIRST EVER Reaction On Recreating 'Pan Scene' In Khatron Ke Khiladi and If It Was 'Funny or Not' | Exclusive

This has left Abhinav Shukla fans disappointed. Several fans took to social media expressing anger and alleging that the makers are being ‘unfair’ towards the actor. Fans claim that Abhinav is being repeatedly paired with ‘weaker partners’ “#AbhinavShukla is such a strong solo performer but har baar he suffers Coz of the partner stunt. I really don’t like this concept of partners much as it’s unfair,” one of Abhinav’s fans complaint. Also Read - Feel Good, Feel Proud of Women in India Excelling in Sports, Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh

Signs of Unfairness shown @ColorsTV to #AbhinavShukla in #KKK11

*Giving weak partners Back to Back

*Sending him 1st in most stunts

*No BGM,not only for Apoo but many others

*Mocking eventhough a part ofthe script to gain Trp

*Disappointed with Rohitsir also — ASFan (@ar200318) August 22, 2021

Also Read - TRP Report Week 32: Anupamaa Continues To Rule Top Spot, Indian Idol Finale, Khatron Ke Khiladi In Top 5 Too | Full List

#AbhinavShukla in partner stunts : ab toh aadat si hai mujhko aise jeene mein. Not funny bt now I don’t evn feel like complaining. So visible that the makers are biased. Ain’t taking this show seriously anymore. No more. He wins a stunt good he doesn’t good. #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — abhinavsgirl ✨🤍 (@Abhinavsgirl) August 22, 2021

Hamesha #AbhinavShukla ko hi aise partner kyu milte hai jo effort nahi daalte… bad luck!! #KKK11 — Ravs (@nainib123) August 21, 2021

For the uninitiated, Abhinav was also paired with Nikki Tamboli last week, when too, he had to perform the task all alone while Nikki stood still fearing the electric shock.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty had also announced on Saturday that there will be double elimination this week. The contestants in the show are Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Sana Makbul. Mahekk Chahal, Sourabh Raj Jain and Aastha Gill have been eliminated from the show so far.

Follow this space for more updates related to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.