New Delhi: After getting eliminated in the first week, Nikki Tamboli is back in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the latest promo, the show's host Rohit Shetty welcomes Nikki Tamboli. The promo also shows how Rohit Shetty and Arjun Bijlani are playing a trick with Nikki Tamboli. Sharing the latest promo, Colors TV wrote, "#KKK11 mein @nikki_tamboli dikhengi phir ek baar, par iss baar badhega attyachaar. 🙈 Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, har Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #KKK11."

Nikki Tamboli was the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after she aborted her task. Nikki was pitted against Anushka Sen in identifying which creepy crawlers are put on them, however, she had aborted the task due to her fear. Back then, even Rohit Shetty lashed out at Nikki Tamboli for not even trying the task and being in panic mode all the time. Rohit Shetty also tells Nikki that getting eliminated in the first week itself is a 'huge disgrace' because more than anyone else, her family and friends will tease her.

During the premiere episode, Rohit Shetty also revealed that Nikki Tamboli is scared of butterflies and added that he just can’t believe that.

While Nikki was provided another chance, she could not perform and aborted that task as well – which lead to her elimination.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Nikki Tamboli will use this opportunity and will overcome her fears to perform tasks bravely.