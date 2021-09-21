Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 team today shot for the finale episode and announced the winner of the stunt-based reality show. Now, Film and TV critic Salil Arunkumar Sand confirmed the name of the winner and as expected, Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the Rohit Shetty hosted show. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “#KhatronKeKhiladi11: #ArjunBijlani lifts the trophy!! Congratulations!! #KKK11finale #KKK11 #ColorsTV @Divyanka_T @Thearjunbijlani. (sic)” However, there is no official confirmation of the same so far.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal on Doing Bigg Boss 15: Scared of Salman Khan

Arjun Bijlani took home the stunning trophy and a brand new car. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani To Not Participate In Salman Khan-Hosted Show, Here's Why

While the team shot the entire season in Cape Town, the finale and the winner announcement shoot happened on Tuesday at Mumbai’s film city. The finalists for this season are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. On Tuesday, the team gathered once again for the fun-filled shoot. All the contestants and finalists were seen clad in their best outfits and they even posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the film city. The contestants had put up some stunning performances for the grand finale. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Death: Vishal Aditya Singh Recalls His Large-Heartedness, The Text And Meeting Him

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was wrapped up on June 21 this year. Back then, Rohit Shetty had shared a picture of himself posing on the sets of the show and had talked about the adventure they all had while shooting for the show. Rohit Shetty had also praised the contestants for their exemplary courage and work despite the coronavirus scare.

Arjun Bijlani is known for his roles in Tv shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tu, Naagin 2 and 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and several other daily soaps. He is a popular face in the telly world and had participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja 9 in 2016, hosted Dance Deewane 1 and 2, and Kitchen Champion 5.