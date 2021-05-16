Cape Town: Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, revealed when the show will air on television. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself from Cape Town. He captioned it, “Started this once in a lifetime experience called Khatron Ke Khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Mask off only for clicking the pics).” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi To End In Just 12 Episodes? Check Details Here

In the picture, he can be seen facing his back towards the camera with sunset in the backdrop. He can be seen clad in a blue lowers and a jacket. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Confesses Getting 'Little Attached' To Abhinav Shukla During Bigg Boss 14

Check It Out Here:



He also shared a series of photos posing along with Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)



In his vlog, Rahul recently revealed that he has decided to document his journey from the show regularly. The video also featured Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi as well as Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, and Abhinav Shukla.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed reality show includes TV stars such as Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.