Cape Town: The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is unarguably a dangerous show as it involves stunts. Though the team of the show makes sure of all safety measures, injuries are a part of it. The contestant Varun Sood, who is shooting for the show in Cape Town, has suffered an injury 10-days ago. The actor was rushed to the hospital, however, he has recovered now.

When ETimes spoke with Divya Agarwal (actor's girlfriend) on Varun Sood's health update, she revealed that he had torn his thumb ligament. She said, "Varun suffered from an injury almost 10 days ago. He has recovered now and is shooting. He had torn his thumb ligament and I was very worried about him. Although he is much better now, I'm still concerned. I am constantly in touch with his manager there and keep telling him to keep Varun safe (smiles). While I was worried, Varun took his injuries as glories! He is very proud of it and likes to challenge himself even when he is injured."

She is hoping that Varun will emerge victorious from his stint on the show. She said, "I am as excited as he is about his journey and want him to perform well there. I can't wait for him to return so that we can spend some quality time together. All my friends and family know that when Varun comes back, they are not to disturb us (laughs)."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 features Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Arjun Bijlani as contestants and Rohit Shetty as host.