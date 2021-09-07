Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show and Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3 all planning for a mega episode together. Yes, if reports are to be believed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Dance Deewane 3 will soon come together for a special episode.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood Reveals Why Divya Agarwal Is Being 'Cornered' And If Karan Johar Is Biased Against Her | Exclusive

While there is no official announcement on the same so far, a report in SpotboyE mentions that the two reality shows will soon shoot for this special episode. The report cites a source who claims that the shooting for the same is likely to take place on September 9. “There will be a special episode where six contestants for each show will come together for an exciting episode. The shoot is expected to take place on 9 September and 16th September and will be aired by end of this month,” the source claims. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya in Top 3? Finale to be Shot on THIS Date

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was done in Cape Town and was wrapped up in June this year. Back then, Rohit Shetty had shared a picture of himself posing on the sets of the show and had talked about the adventure they all had while shooting for the show. Rohit Shetty had also praised the contestants for their exemplary courage and work despite the coronavirus scare. The show is currently gearing up for its finale. In the recent episode, Divyanka Tripathi won the ticket to finale and became the first finalist of the season. Apart from Divyanka, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood are also left in the show.

On the other hand, Dance Deewane is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.