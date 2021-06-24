Mumbai: Shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has been completed in South Africa’s Cape Town and the contestants are back in India. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant seems to have revealed who will be the winner of the stunt-based reality show. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli's New Music Video Shanti Out: Peppy Track Will Jazz Up Your Playlist | Watch

While interacting with the paparazzi, Rakhi talked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and said, “Sab log aagaye (Everyone’s back)? Welcome, welcome, everyone. Rahul Vaidya, welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else was there)?” To this, one of the paps named Arjun Bijlani to which Rakhi said, Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn’t he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won).” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Fans, Cuts Cake While Missing Abhinav Shukla-Watch

It was earlier reported Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi were the participants in the semi-finale. While Rakhi has claimed that Arjun will be the winner, there is no confirmation of the same so far.

Meanwhile, on June 21, the show’s host Rohit Shetty took to social media and announced that the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been completed. Back then, Rohit shared a picture of himself posing on the sets of the show and talked about the adventure they all had while shooting for the show. Rohit Shetty also praised the contestants for their exemplary courage and work despite the coronavirus scare. “I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! (sic),” he wrote.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants.