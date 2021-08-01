New Delhi: For another week, Divyanka Tripathi has left fans stunned and fully impressed with her stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a stunt, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekk Chahal and Vishal Aditya Singh had to cross a giant swing in the middle of the air, above water. While Vishal failed to complete the stunt, Mahekk completed it in around 10 minutes. However, it was Divyanka who left everyone shocked by completing it in 3 minutes 36 seconds.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: After Getting Eliminated In First Week, Nikki Tamboli Is Back!

Even Divyanka’s co-contestants and the show’s host Rohit Shetty appreciated her. “Do you have such swings in your residential building?” Rohit Shetty jokingly asked Divyanka. Fans also took to social media lauding Divyanka’s performance and calling her ‘Sherni’. “#DivyankaTripathi truly aced the stunt, she is a strong contestant and she’s impressing the audience every time she does the stunt!” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani Dance Hilariously on Popular Bihari Songs - Viral Video

Humari sherni ne Kamal kardiya

Ankel problem hone ke baad bhi sooo proud of you soo smoothly done the stunt @Divyanka_T#DivyankaTripathi#KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi #KhatronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/MiBsE8Fp33 — vineeta (@Vineeta00721904) August 1, 2021

Just watched #KKK11 and damn #DivyankaTripathi was fabulous. She was on next level. She was calm and stable throughout the stunt and did a great job. So impressed by her she was in that freezer for more than 2 hrs still she aced the stunt! Not really a fan of DT but now I’m one pic.twitter.com/FOjRYU8Lyh — ❥ (@ItsTeamTejasswi) August 1, 2021

Really enjoyed @anushkasen_04 mimicking @Divyanka_T , it was fun and cheerfulAlso #DivyankaTripathi ‘s truly aced the stunt, she is a strong contestant and she’s impressing the audience every time she does the stunt! Congratulations Divyanka from all #Anushkians #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/UZXijMJgbq — Anushka Sen Official FC (@ItsTeamAnushka) August 1, 2021

FINALLY watched today’s episode. #DivyankaTripathi my girl, you make me proud i’m so many different ways each time. i cant even begin to say HOW GOOD YOU WERE TODAY. WHAT WAS THAT WALK? WOAH. MIND BLOWN TBH. #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 — r. (@divyankaschild) July 31, 2021

This is not the first time that Divyanka has left fans impressed with her stunt. Earlier too, Divyanka Tripathi became the highlight of the show after she picked up a crocodile and ran holding it in her arms during a stunt. Fans appreciated her courage and called her ‘dhaakad bahurani’ or ‘Jhansi ki rani’.