New Delhi: For another week, Divyanka Tripathi has left fans stunned and fully impressed with her stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a stunt, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekk Chahal and Vishal Aditya Singh had to cross a giant swing in the middle of the air, above water. While Vishal failed to complete the stunt, Mahekk completed it in around 10 minutes. However, it was Divyanka who left everyone shocked by completing it in 3 minutes 36 seconds.
Even Divyanka's co-contestants and the show's host Rohit Shetty appreciated her. "Do you have such swings in your residential building?" Rohit Shetty jokingly asked Divyanka. Fans also took to social media lauding Divyanka's performance and calling her 'Sherni'. "#DivyankaTripathi truly aced the stunt, she is a strong contestant and she's impressing the audience every time she does the stunt!" one of the fans wrote.
This is not the first time that Divyanka has left fans impressed with her stunt. Earlier too, Divyanka Tripathi became the highlight of the show after she picked up a crocodile and ran holding it in her arms during a stunt. Fans appreciated her courage and called her ‘dhaakad bahurani’ or ‘Jhansi ki rani’.