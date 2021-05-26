Cape Town: Actor Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying every bit of her stay in Cape Town where she’s shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal, and Nikki Tamboli among others. The show judges the contestants on the basis of their performance in the adventure tasks given to them and Divyanka says she just never opts for ‘abort’ irrespective of how terrified she is before performing a task. She also spoke about developing a sister-like bond with Mahek and how Rohit Shetty, who’s hosting the season, is a tough taskmaster. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Admits Being Offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Says 'Not Comfortable With Creepy Crawlers'

In her latest interview with ETimes, Divyanka talked about living in a strict bio bubble. She said none of the show’s members have stepped out or have gone to explore the place because they have been restricted from doing so. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star added that even though Shetty is strict, his inputs work like magic and it would have been really difficult for the contestants to perform the task in his absence. “People had warned me that he is a tough taskmaster. But he is like a very fine teacher. He constantly gives you very good inputs, which makes it relatively easy for contestants. If it wasn’t for him, it would have become extremely difficult to perform in KKK 11.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Don't Want To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi Because She Is Scared Of 'An Affair' With Abhinav Shukla

Divyanka expressed her fondness for Mahek. She also said that both Vishal and Varun have become her younger brothers in the show and they constantly keep motivating each other. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Teases Fans With BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sets, Courtesy Abhinav Shukla

“I have developed a good bond with Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood, they are like my younger brothers and they are very sweet to me. Maheck Chahal and I have become close friends. I stand by Maheck, rather let me say that she stands by me. She is like a long-lost sister. We have a great girl bonding around here. In fact, she gives strength to many girls around her. This group of 2021 in Khatron Ke Khiladi has no rivalries and it makes many things easier,” she explained.