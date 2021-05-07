Mumbai: Actor Divyanka Tripathi left for Cape Town on Friday morning and her husband Vivek Dahiya came to see her off at the airport. As soon as the actor left, her husband took to social media to express just how much has he already started missing his wife. Divyanka, too, wrote how she would be missing waking up next to a cute face in the coming days. Also Read - Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal Kiss Through Their Masks As He Leaves For Khatron Ke Khiladi - Watch

Vivek, who married Divyanka in a traditional wedding ceremony in 2016, dropped a romantic couple picture on Instagram and mentioned that he will be coming back to an empty house with Divyanka leaving for Cape Town and that's going to be really heartbreaking. "Ever since, I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you're around); where every tiny thing would reminds me of you, (sic)" he wrote.

Vivek added how both he and his wife are confident about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 because it's going to be a fun show with a lot of adventurous experiences. The actor boosted the confidence of his wife by writing: "Live it up my lady, you're made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I'm going to sleep on your side of the bed :)" (sic)

An emotional Divyanka replied in the comments of the post by asking her dear husband to take care of himself until she comes back. She described the scenes at the airport and how she will be missing all the moments spent with Vivek. Divyanka’s comment read, “You know what, it’s terrible that you are alone at home and I am still in Mumbai waiting to board a delayed flight thinking I could have spent few more hours with you. I’ll try to make you proud love. Missing you sitting here….imagining your cute sleeping face. Khayal rakho aap🧿” (sic)

In a separate post, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star wrote heartfelt poetry for Vivek. She shared a few photos of herself posing with her husband. Check out the post here:

Several other prominent names from television have come together to participate in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Vishal Aditya Singh are other names who will be seen in the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure show.