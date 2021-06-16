Cape Town: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been making headlines ever since the TV stars flew to Cape Town for shooting of action-adventure reality show. As per the latest report, five contestants have been eliminated from the show. As per singer Aastha Gill’s latest Instagram post, she has been eliminated from the show now. Apart from her, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Mehekk Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain have also been eliminated. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty Is Back With Darr Ka Battleground, Shares First Promo

Taking to Instagram, Aastha shared her pictures from Cape Town as she bid adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She wrote, “Thank you Cape Town for giving me such beautiful memories. I will always remember each and every bit of it❤️ #kkk11 #AasthaGill #AGOG #paanipaani #capetown. (sic)” Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Shares Poster of Her New Music Video 'Number Likh' With Tony Kakkar , Deets Inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Gill (@aasthagill)



The reports also suggest that the evicted contestants might re-enter the show as wild card entrants. Given the pandemic, the makers are planning to get the evicted contestants as wild card entrants to avoid any risk. The finale of the much-awaited show is said to be shot on June 17 in Cape Town. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Reveals His First Khatron Ke Khiladi Stunt Was 'Darawana Yet Mazedaar' - Watch Video

Earlier, reports emerged that Vishal Aditya Singh, who was at the bottom three along with Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli, was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Anushka Sen was also reportedly eliminated after losing the task from Arjun Bijlani.

The show is now left with only seven contestants including Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul and Varun Sood. While the release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi has not been announced yet, shooting is currently underway in South Africa’s Cape Town.