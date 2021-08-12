Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is making a lot of news these days. The recent contestant who got eliminated was singer Aastha Gill and her eviction made netizens and other contestants emotional. Many of them blamed Shweta Tiwari for her bad judgement. Even Arjun Bijlani blamed her for Aastha Gill’s elimination. Shweta Tiwari was asked to take two names who would do the elimination stunt. She took Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill’s names for the underwater task knowing that Aastha can’t swim. They had to go inside the water and eat jalebis. There were three tables and each table had two jalebis. After eating six jalebis, the contestants had to touch the mark. The contestant taking the maximum time would get eliminated and in this, Abhinav won as he knew swimming.Also Read - Bachpan Ka Pyaar Out: Sahdev Dirdo's Viral Song 'Jane Meri Jaaneman' Strikes Right Chord With Badshah-Aastha Gill

On Wednesday night, after Aastha Gill’s elimination and huge argument with Vishal Aditya Singh, she was seen partying with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 friends. Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul were a part of the reunion. They even danced on Aastha and Badshah’s new song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. Also Read - 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo Teams Up With Badshah For a Duet, Song to Release Tomorrow | Watch Teaser

Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram to share a hilarious reel where all of them are seen dancing. He wrote, “Jaana meri jaane maan with my crazy crazy @aasthagill … and @divasana @shweta.tiwari @vishalsingh713 aur main ofcourse… #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro”. In one of his Instagram stories, Arjun called Aastha and Vishal and said ‘We all are friends and isko swimming nahi aati, Aastha is eliminated and she doesn’t care’. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Breaks Silence on Saurabh Raaj Jain's Shocking Elimination

Watch the cute video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Shweta Tiwari about being blamed for Aastha Gill’s exit on KKK 11:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch this space for more updates!