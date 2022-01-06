Mumbai: The coronavirus scare has gripped India once again. Several people in the country have already contracted the virus and Bollywood celebrities are no different. The latest on the list is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood. On Thursday, he took to social media and shared the update with fans. Varun mentioned that he is in self-isolation. “After 1011 days I’ve been tested positive for Covid 19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I’ve isolated myself in my room. Stay safe (sic),” Varun Sood wrote.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Winner Arjun Bijlani Dances On 'Sorry Darling' With Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Others For One Last Time | Watch

Varun is not the first celebrity who has been tested positive for coronavirus. With the sudden spike in cases, several actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Erica Fernandes, Ekta Kapoor and Sharad Malhotra among others were also tested positive for COVID-19. Just a few days back, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee revealed the hardships their 11-month-old son faced after getting tested positive for coronavirus. The child was rushed to the hospital, was admitted into ICU and had to undergo several tests. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Emerges As The Winner Of Rohit Shetty Hosted Show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12)

Talking about Varun Sood, he has been dating Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal for a long time now. Earlier in an interview with India.com, Divya talked about his marriage plans with Varun and said, “We have certain goals that we want to finish before we get into marriage because it is a responsibility. Whatever happens after marriage, we will just accept beautifully, whatever responsibilities will come on our way and family planning and everything. So we want to get there, I think we need to be prepared outside and ek pehle ghar bnaeinge uske baad shaadi kreinge.”

Wishing Varun Sood a speedy recovery!