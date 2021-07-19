Cape Town: The stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, witnessed an entertaining first weekend with contestants performing the daredevil stunts. While many excelled in the stunts and overcame their fear, there were few who miserably failed in the stunts. One such contestant was Nikki Tamboli. She was in the bottom with Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen. Nikki got the fear of ‘phanda’(band) while Vishal could not complete the water task due to his water phobia where he was hooked to a moving wheel, which goes in the water and he unlocked himself. While Sana Makbul completed the same task in 36 seconds, Rahul Vaidya took more than 5 minutes.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Recreating Vishal Aditya Singh's Pan Moment From Bigg Boss 13 Disappoint Fans, 'This Is Harassment'

Later, all the bottom contestants were given an opportunity to save themselves but Nikki again aborted the task due to her fear of creepy crawlers and water. She was pitted against Anushka Sen in identifying which creepy crawlers are put on them and the latter excelled in the stunt. Host Rohit Shetty even lost his cool on Nikki for not even trying the task and being in panic mode all the time.

Host Rohit Shetty then revealed that Varun Sood had passed a remark saying that he will go bald if Nikki reaches the finale and she gets hurt and starts to argue with him. Rohit interrupts and tells Nikki that getting eliminated in the very first week itself is a 'huge disgrace' because more than anyone else, her family and friends will tease her.

Rohit gives the last chance to Nikki to save herself but again she could not perform her stunts and aborted the third task. He then told her that she does not understand the valu8e of such opportunities and declared her eviction. Nikki was then shown walking away.