Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Elimination: Several celebrities from the television industry are fighting it out for the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. If the latest buzz is to be believed, then the first elimination task has resulted in the ouster of actor Vishal Aditya Singh from the show. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, a report in Spotboye mentioned that Vishal became the first participant to have got evicted from the show after coming in the bottom three. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Hints When Will The Show Air On TV

As per the show’s format, all the participants are assigned an adventure task after which the worst three performers are assigned a new task, and the one who fails to perform that task has to leave the show. The report mentioned that Vishal came in the bottom three with Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli and got eliminated later. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi To End In Just 12 Episodes? Check Details Here

The other 11 contestants who are still fighting for the title this year are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli and Mahek Chahal. The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty for the fourth time in a row. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rahul Vaidya Turns Vlogger To Show Fans What's Happening Behind The Camera

Earlier, Vishal talked to the media before flying off to Cape Town and asked his audience to consider Khatron Ke Khiladi his first reality show. The actor had earlier participated in Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss, however, he mentioned that he entered as a jodi in the dance reality show while in Bigg Boss, he wasn’t really himself.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11!