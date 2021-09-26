Mumbai: Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set for its mega grand finale which will premiere on Sunday (September 26). While it has already been revealed that television actor Arjun Bijlani will take away the trophy home, Saturday’s episode shocked fans with singer Rahul Vaidya‘s elimination. While Rahul aborted the task citing back issues, he was then scolded by the host Rohit Shetty. However, seems like this has disappointed the singer’s fans.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film To Have Diwali Release
On Saturday, Rahul Vaidya was supposed to cross a pole and collect the two flags. Later, he had to jump and catch another flag to complete the task. When Rohit Shetty assured the singer that his back will not be affected by the stunt, Rahul decided to give it a try but soon aborted it. This disappointed Rohit Shetty who then scolded Rahul saying, "No one before you aborted the finale tasks." While Shweta Tiwari also aborted her stunt, Rohit said, "Rahul and Shweta, you both have eased out, especially Rahul. You could have done it. I didn't like your attitude of aborting the task. There was a boy, Saurabh, who cried when he had to leave. It was his bad luck."
However, this has disappointed Rahul Vaidya's fans. Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter attacking Rohit Shetty for being 'rude' with the singer and alleged that Rohit has never appreciated Rahul. "He aborted, he got out, simple. If he wasn't serious he wouldn't have done so many tasks before. He did the right thing tht he didn't compromise with his health," one of the fans wrote.
Another social media user wrote, “Main Rahul ki fan to nahi hu per jis tara usne kkk main apna 100% diya hé back pain honeke babjut bhi hats off man @rahulvaidya23 bahat majak banaya uska aur bahat ignore kiya host ne kabhi appreciate nahi kiya (I am not Rahul’s fan but he always gave his 100% even after back issues. Hats off, Rahul Vaidya! They have mocked him and ignored him a lot. The host never appreciated him).”
What do you think about Rahul’s decision of aborting the grand finale task?