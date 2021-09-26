Mumbai: Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set for its mega grand finale which will premiere on Sunday (September 26). While it has already been revealed that television actor Arjun Bijlani will take away the trophy home, Saturday’s episode shocked fans with singer Rahul Vaidya‘s elimination. While Rahul aborted the task citing back issues, he was then scolded by the host Rohit Shetty. However, seems like this has disappointed the singer’s fans.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film To Have Diwali Release

On Saturday, Rahul Vaidya was supposed to cross a pole and collect the two flags. Later, he had to jump and catch another flag to complete the task. When Rohit Shetty assured the singer that his back will not be affected by the stunt, Rahul decided to give it a try but soon aborted it. This disappointed Rohit Shetty who then scolded Rahul saying, “No one before you aborted the finale tasks.” While Shweta Tiwari also aborted her stunt, Rohit said, “Rahul and Shweta, you both have eased out, especially Rahul. You could have done it. I didn’t like your attitude of aborting the task. There was a boy, Saurabh, who cried when he had to leave. It was his bad luck.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Winner Arjun Bijlani Dances On 'Sorry Darling' With Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Others For One Last Time | Watch

However, this has disappointed Rahul Vaidya’s fans. Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter attacking Rohit Shetty for being ‘rude’ with the singer and alleged that Rohit has never appreciated Rahul. “He aborted, he got out, simple. If he wasn’t serious he wouldn’t have done so many tasks before. He did the right thing tht he didn’t compromise with his health,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Has Arjun Bijlani Won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11? Watch What His Co-Contestants Reveal | EXCLUSIVE NEWS

Another social media user wrote, “Main Rahul ki fan to nahi hu per jis tara usne kkk main apna 100% diya hé back pain honeke babjut bhi hats off man @rahulvaidya23 bahat majak banaya uska aur bahat ignore kiya host ne kabhi appreciate nahi kiya (I am not Rahul’s fan but he always gave his 100% even after back issues. Hats off, Rahul Vaidya! They have mocked him and ignored him a lot. The host never appreciated him).”

@rahulvaidya23 we know you did Khatron just for your #RKVians but now we are requesting you chahe kuch bhi ho jaye please stay away from @ColorsTV

Please Rangu ke saath kaam mat karna please isi me hume khushi hogi

Please stay away from them #RahulVaidya #RKVians — Rkvian_SJ (@Mad_for_RKV) September 26, 2021

Wah when he did well he never got appreciated but tht time these people wont come. He aborted he got out simple. If he wasn’t serious he wouldn’t have done so many tasks before. He did the right thing tht he didn’t compromise with his health. #RahulVaidya https://t.co/qptrYti2OM — Munni (@BIDISHA27045246) September 26, 2021

#RahulVaidya fantastic journey in #KKK11.. They made fun of you but you stand strong & entertained us… I hope #ArjunBijlani wins the show because others are just not worth it..#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11Finale — JannaT (@SipaiTasneem) September 25, 2021

Vishal didn’t even perform his semifinale task Shweta and who aborted dont know how many stunts. Varun aborted tasks too Arjun got water stunts against non swimmers and shock stunts mostly Rahul ne ek stunt abort kiya they all like What he aborted in finale😑#KKK11Finale — ᴶᴬᵞᴱˢᴴ (@iJayeshmali) September 25, 2021

