Cape Town: The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 aired its first episode on July 17 and fans are already mighty impressed. The first episode had multiple stunts which were performed by a group of different contestants. Actor Divyanka Tripathi became the highlight of the show after she picked up a crocodile and ran holding it in her arms during a stunt.

Many fans applauded her courage as she exceeded their expectations. While many called her a 'dhaakad bahurani'. One user tweeted, "#DivyankaTripathi of today's episode – , the way she lifted the crocodileCrocodile in stunt. I was surprised that how's Tv bhaurani be so dhaakad. Honestly, not expected this performance on her first stunts. Reason behind channel called her Magar Rani."

Another user wrote, "The most incredible part was when Divyanka was holding crocodile Crocodile and started moving, Rohit Shetty sir was like, What?????? He was not expecting this and was so shocked. Superb Divyanka, you impressed him and me too today a lotttt."

“Our Jhansi ki rani killed it. So so proud of her. You literally killed it DT. You’re the best. The way Rohit sir predicted her as finalist on the first stunt has my heart and that kiss from Mahek and Shweta Varun cheering on the side”, wrote another.

Check Tweets Here:

Yeh

Ohh God My DAD Was so shocked watching this

On the other hand me & my lil brother was laughing like anything Seeing him so shocked!

My GIRL#DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/6qXT5ingT0 — ｡♡ (@DurrrRahoo) July 17, 2021

She didn’t wait or coax the croc to come out, she just went inside the cage and bought it out and that’s how we know how fearless she is#KhatronKeKhiladi #DivyankaTripathi https://t.co/vU8FVOHEDR — divyanka in kkk‍♀️ (@iidivyankaii) July 18, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi surprised #RohitShetty …. He cant stopped himself saying this “KYA BAAT HAI YAAR” also the way he tried to calm down magar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AEKSCzYau9 — Divz Hitarthi (@ForeverDivek) July 18, 2021

This hyeee she is holding magar like teddy bear so brave#DivyankaTripathi DIVYANKA ON KKK TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/PMbWnOsxsj — divekdivanxheartbeat (@Shreyam96659542) July 17, 2021

Those who call “Divyanka is Overacting” now have red faces! Someone who was overacting would not be able to fulfill the stunt assigned to her and would dramatize. But Divyanka did her stunt best. She didnt stop even when she was hurt!!!#DivyankaTripathi

DIVYANKA ON KKK TONİGHT — Fan of someone UNIQUE♥️ (@Angel_Divyanka) July 17, 2021

@Divyanka_T U nailed it girl.. Never watched this side of urs

I kind of knew that u were NCC student and gold medalist and you will rock but what are u girl

Amazed by ur performance #KKK11 #DivyankaTripathi

One of the finalist for sure — Dil_Naaz (@DilNaaz00931567) July 17, 2021



The show features Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul as contestants and Rohit Shetty as the host of the show. The contestants and Rohit Shetty have been shooting for the show in Cape Town, South Africa, and wrapped up the schedule last month.